Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $661.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

