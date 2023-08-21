Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.09.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

