UBS Group Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $90.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.