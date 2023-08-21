IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.46.

Shares of IDYA opened at $26.31 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $218,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $100,824.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,112.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,439 shares of company stock worth $522,276. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

