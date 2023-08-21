JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $124.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETR. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.82.

Entergy Stock Up 0.6 %

ETR opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.06. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

