JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $57.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

