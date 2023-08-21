Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $96.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.68.

NYSE EW opened at $76.58 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

