Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $106.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $85.93 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

