Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUMN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

