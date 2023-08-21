UBS Group Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $191.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.