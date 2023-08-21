UBS Group Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $62.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.47.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

