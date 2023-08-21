Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $360.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $343.10.

ISRG stock opened at $285.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

