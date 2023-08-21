Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AVT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.40.

AVT stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

