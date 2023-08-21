Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at UBS Group

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

CTRA opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

