LTC Properties’ (LTC) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

