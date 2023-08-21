Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.79.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

