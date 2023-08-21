Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,158,461.27 in Stock

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 201,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $2,158,461.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Trading Down 1.1 %

Fintech Ecosystem Development stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Fintech Ecosystem Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 547,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

