EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $164.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $139.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.04.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

