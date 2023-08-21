UBS Group Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $206.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $168.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.94.

HES opened at $155.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

