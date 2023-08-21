Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,424,650.36 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.19 and a beta of 1.05. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.59 and a one year high of $83.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

