UBS Group Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $55.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

