Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 775,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after purchasing an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 111,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

