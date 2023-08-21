Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 19,822 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at $38,234,663.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.41.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5,047.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 119,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.