Insider Selling: Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Sells A$4,590,000.00 in Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Shezad Okhai sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.33), for a total value of A$4,590,000.00 ($2,980,519.48).

Bravura Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71.

About Bravura Solutions

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

