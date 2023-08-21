Insider Selling: Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Sells A$4,590,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2023

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVSGet Free Report) insider Shezad Okhai sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.33), for a total value of A$4,590,000.00 ($2,980,519.48).

Bravura Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71.

About Bravura Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bravura Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravura Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.