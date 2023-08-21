Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $4,014,387.15 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $202.09 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.71. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

