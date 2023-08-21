StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,003 shares of company stock worth $983,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,755 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.