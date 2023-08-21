Reviewing FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) & Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Free Report) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FlexiInternational Software and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Altair Engineering 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.61%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Altair Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering $572.22 million 8.66 -$43.43 million ($0.58) -105.22

FlexiInternational Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altair Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering -7.74% -0.26% -0.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats FlexiInternational Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexiInternational Software



FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

About Altair Engineering



Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment offers solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent light tubes with LED lamps. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company serves universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

