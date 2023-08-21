Financial Analysis: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) vs. Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amcor and Transcontinental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $14.69 billion 0.96 $805.00 million $0.71 13.48 Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A $1.34 6.94

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental. Transcontinental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.4% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Transcontinental shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amcor and Transcontinental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 7.14% 25.98% 6.31% Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amcor and Transcontinental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 2 1 1 0 1.75 Transcontinental 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amcor presently has a consensus price target of $10.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.85%. Transcontinental has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.94%. Given Transcontinental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transcontinental is more favorable than Amcor.

Dividends

Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Transcontinental pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Amcor pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Transcontinental pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amcor has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Transcontinental is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Amcor beats Transcontinental on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc. engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector serves agriculture, beverage, cheese and dairy, coffee and tea, frozen, health and wellness, home and personal care, industrial, lawn and garden, meat and protein, pet food, snacks, confection and dairy foods, tobacco, music, and entertainment markets, as well as supermarkets. The Printing sector provides integrated services for retailers, such as premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-color books, and personalized and mass marketing products. The Media sector is involved in printing and digital publishing of educational and trade books, and specialized publications for professionals and newspapers in French and English. Transcontinental Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

