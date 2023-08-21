Reviewing mdf commerce (MECVF) and The Competition

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare mdf commerce to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mdf commerce and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mdf commerce N/A N/A 2.89 mdf commerce Competitors $191.54 million -$22.11 million -122.76

mdf commerce’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than mdf commerce. mdf commerce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

24.5% of mdf commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for mdf commerce and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mdf commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A mdf commerce Competitors 175 742 1188 5 2.48

mdf commerce currently has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 63.40%. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 66.75%. Given mdf commerce’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe mdf commerce has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

mdf commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. mdf commerce pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 4,337.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. mdf commerce is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares mdf commerce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mdf commerce N/A N/A N/A mdf commerce Competitors -50.39% -78.83% -12.22%

Summary

mdf commerce beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About mdf commerce

(Get Free Report)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace. The company was formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. and changed its name to mdf commerce inc. in September 2020. mdf commerce inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.