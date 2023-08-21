Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells 107,803 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $54.93 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 187.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DELL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

