Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.12.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

