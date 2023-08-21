Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $53,510,000.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,351.00, for a total transaction of $53,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,262,616 shares in the company, valued at $17,458,258,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blink Charging Trading Up 0.2 %

BLNK opened at $4.84 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $309.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLNK. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 41.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

