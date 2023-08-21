Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $475.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $550.13.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $452.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

