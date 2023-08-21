TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

