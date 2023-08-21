Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.86. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,027,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,362 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,152,000 after buying an additional 1,017,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 694,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,697,000 after acquiring an additional 684,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

