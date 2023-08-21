trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.80.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.57. trivago has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in trivago by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in trivago by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 221,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

