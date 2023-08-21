StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRUP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

