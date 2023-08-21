Rumble (RUM) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 292 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rumble to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Rumble has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rumble alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rumble and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $73.53 million -$11.40 million -23.40 Rumble Competitors $429.07 million -$9.91 million 664.46

Analyst Recommendations

Rumble’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rumble and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble Competitors 401 1587 3332 19 2.56

Rumble currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 37.29%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22% Rumble Competitors -30.49% -257.88% -6.83%

Summary

Rumble rivals beat Rumble on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.