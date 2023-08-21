Head to Head Review: Cibus (CBUS) vs. Its Peers

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cibus to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -17.97% -18.44%

Risk & Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 267 744 776 82 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cibus and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 30.30%. Given Cibus’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cibus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.92 Cibus Competitors $5.62 billion $1.09 billion 5.47

Cibus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cibus rivals beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

