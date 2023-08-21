Bank of America Begins Coverage on AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Securities upped their target price on AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $2.84 on Friday. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $323.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,447.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,984.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,447.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $88,821. 39.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AlloVir by 315.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

