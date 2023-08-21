Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $175.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.66 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

