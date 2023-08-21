StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,269.87, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,174 shares of company stock worth $39,130,853. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,066.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $2,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.