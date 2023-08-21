StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

