AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $14.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

