Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $261.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.91 and its 200 day moving average is $235.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

