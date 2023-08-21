StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

American Superconductor stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.56. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

