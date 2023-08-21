Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.12.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

