CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $70.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

