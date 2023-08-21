Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target at $200.33

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.26. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

