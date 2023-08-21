BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $89,816,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

